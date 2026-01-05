1 person in custody as police investigate potential break-in at home of Vice President JD Vance

Law enforcement agencies, including Cincinnati police and the U.S. Secret Service, were investigating at Vice President JD Vance's Cincinnati home early Monday morning.

A Scripps News Group crew at the scene saw several officers from both agencies searching around Vance's home in the early morning hours; several windows in the house appeared to be broken.

Adam Schrand

A Cincinnati police sergeant at the scene said one person was taken into custody, but police did not say whether that person would be charged, or what they may be accused of doing.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | Turning Point USA's Erika Kirk backs Vice President JD Vance's potential 2028 presidential bid

It doesn't appear Vance or his family were home at the time of the incident; the City of Cincinnati previously announced that roads around the house would be closed until Sunday, Jan. 4.

Those barricades were not in place when our crew went to the scene Monday morning.

You can see the damage and police investigation in the video below:

Law enforcement investigate at Vice President JD Vance's home, 1 in custody

This story was originally published by Felicia Jordan with the