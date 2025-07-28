Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

Ghislaine Maxwell asks Supreme Court to toss sex trafficking conviction, citing Epstein plea deal

In a filing Monday, Maxwell’s attorneys said the federal government violated its own agreement not to prosecute Epstein’s alleged co-conspirators.
Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell
Scripps News
FILE - Audrey Strauss, acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, points to a photo of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, during a news conference in New York, on July 2, 2020. Maxwell faces the likelihood of years in prison when she is sentenced for helping the wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse underage girls. The sentencing hearing, Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in New York will be the culmination of a prosecution that detailed how Epstein and Maxwell flaunted their riches and associations with prominent people to groom vulnerable girls and then exploit them. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell
Posted
and last updated

British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to toss her sex trafficking conviction, arguing that a 2007 non-prosecution agreement with Jeffrey Epstein should have shielded her from federal charges.

Maxwell was convicted in New York in 2021 and sentenced to 20 years in prison.

In a filing Monday, her attorneys said the federal government violated its own agreement not to prosecute Epstein’s alleged co-conspirators. They argue the deal applied nationwide, not just in Florida.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SNG_Digital_Ad_480x360_CTA.jpg