DOJ to reportedly meet with Ghislaine Maxwell in Florida

Ghislaine Maxwell, the longtime associate of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, is reportedly scheduled to meet with a Justice Department official in Florida on Thursday.

According to The New York Times, the meeting will involve Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, who announced Tuesday that the DOJ had reached out to Maxwell.

Maxwell was convicted in 2022 on federal sex trafficking charges and is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence.

The reported meeting comes as the Trump administration faces increased scrutiny over transparency related to the so-called Epstein files.

While President Donald Trump and many of his allies have said the administration would release files connected to Epstein, a joint memo from the DOJ and FBI earlier this month stated that a review of the case found no “incriminating client list,” no evidence of blackmail involving prominent individuals, and no grounds to charge any third parties.

The memo disappointed many of the president’s supporters, who had believed more information would be released under his administration.

Since then, the White House has appeared on the defensive as media outlets continue reporting on President Trump’s past relationship with Epstein, prior to their falling out in the early 2000s. President Trump and White House officials have criticized the reports and attempted to shift focus to other issues.

Meanwhile, President Trump asked the attorney general to petition the courts to release grand jury testimony related to Epstein’s cases. However, on Wednesday, a federal judge denied the request, ruling that the DOJ had not demonstrated sufficient legal grounds to unseal the typically secret grand jury materials.