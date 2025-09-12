Trump: Person of interest in killing of Charlie Kirk in custody

President Donald Trump said in an interview on Fox and Friends on Friday Morning that a person of interest in the killing of Charlie Kirk has been detained.

"I think with a high degree of certainty, we have him in custody, in custody. Everyone did a great job, worked with local police, governor, everybody did a great job," President Trump said.

President Trump says he hopes the shooter gets the death penalty. He indicated in the interview that there was help from a minister who works with law enforcement, who knows a U.S. Marshall, and “they took it from there.”

On Thursday, officials released photos of a "person of interest," depicting a young adult male wearing a hat, sunglasses and T-shirt.

"Somebody very close to him turned him in and that happens when you have good shots," President Trump said.

Law enforcement officials are expected to hold a news conference at 9 a.m. They have not yet confirmed that a person of interest is in custody.