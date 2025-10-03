Police release footage of officers confronting Michigan LDS church shooter

Police on Friday released a short video showing the moments two officers approached and killed the man who attacked The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc Township, Michigan, on Sept. 28.

“We quickly responded. It’s a hard video to watch. I know that,” Grand Blanc Township Police Chief William Renye said. “The reason why we put this out is that so we can all begin to heal.”

Police said Thomas Jacob Sanford crashed his truck into the church, opened fire and then set the building on fire.

Four people were killed and several others were injured, according to authorities.

At Friday's news conference, Renye clarified the time frame in which officers neutralized the suspect.

After reviewing the footage, Renye said the entire incident — from the time a 911 call was made to when officers arrived and killed the suspect — lasted less than four minutes.

Renye said the first officer, from the Department of Natural Resources, arrived in just under two minutes. A Grand Blanc Township police officer arrived about a minute later.

“We will never forget this incident, but I promise that we will not let this define Grand Blanc,” Renye said. “We will strive, and we will be better together.”