FBI reopens probes into White House cocaine, Dobbs decision leak, DC pipe bombs

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino says the agency is reopening or pushing for more resources on three major investigations that have "garnered public interest."

The cases include the 2021 Washington, D.C., pipe bombing investigation, the Supreme Court Dobbs decision leak in 2022, and the 2023 case regarding the discovery of cocaine at the White House during the Biden administration.

"Shortly after swearing in, the Director and I evaluated a number of cases of potential public corruption that, understandably, have garnered public interest," Bongino said in a statement. "We made the decision to either re-open, or push additional resources and investigative attention, to these cases."

"I receive requested briefings on these cases weekly and we are making progress," he added. "If you have any investigative tips on these matters that may assist us then please contact the FBI."

The pipe bombing case stems from when two explosive devices were found placed outside both the Republican National Committee and Democratic National Committee offices in Washington, D.C., one day before the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Earlier this year, the FBI released new video of a suspect planting a pipe bomb outside the DNC offices, but asked the public for help in identifying that person.

Meanwhile, the FBI is also taking another look at who may have been responsible for leaking a draft opinion from the Supreme Court that indicated the high court's intention to overturn Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization — which led to the overturning of Roe v. Wade and gave abortion rights decisions back to the states.

As for the baggie of cocaine that was found in a vestibule leading to the lobby area of the West Wing entrance to the White House, the U.S. Secret Service investigated but could not determine who it belonged to. The agency said the Biden family was away at the time.