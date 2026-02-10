Rep. Ro Khanna reveals 6 individuals whose names were redacted in Epstein files

Congressman Ro Khanna, who co-authored the Epstein Files Transparency Act, read the names of six individuals whose names were redacted in files released by the Department of Justice.

Khanna said the names were only revealed after he and Rep. Thomas Massie visited the Department of Justice to read the redacted files.

The names, according to Khanna, include Salvatore Nuara, Zurab Mikeladze, Leonic Leonov, Nicola Caputo, Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem and billionaire businessman Leslie Wexner.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | Lutnick confirms 2012 boat visit with Epstein amid Senate questioning

Khanna claimed Wexner was labeled as a coconspirator by the FBI, but offered no other details about the men.

"If we found six men they were hiding in two hours, imagine how many more men they are covering up for in those 3 million files," Khanna said on the House floor on Tuesday.

.@RepThomasMassie and I forced last night the DOJ to disclose the identities of 6 men:Salvatore Nuara, Zurab Mikeladze, Leonic Leonov, Nicola Caputo, Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, and billionaire businessman Leslie Wexner. I share details of what more we learned to hold the… pic.twitter.com/5JwKwRUNIF — Rep. Ro Khanna (@RepRoKhanna) February 10, 2026

In a previous statement to The Associated Press, a legal representative for Wexner said prosecutors had told him he was “neither a coconspirator nor a target in any respect,” and that Wexner cooperated with investigators.

Being named in the files does not necessarily mean someone committed a crime or knew about Epstein's criminal activity.

Khanna may have been compelled to reveal the names on the House floor, as he is generally protected from legal liability for statements made during official legislative proceedings under the Constitution’s Speech or Debate Clause.

In addition to revealing the names, Khanna also alleged that the FBI "scrubbed" files related to Epstein in March, months before the Epstein Files Transparency Act was signed into law.

RELATED STORY | Powerful men, including 'Melania' director, dispute Epstein connection after appearing in more files

"That means the survivors' statement to the FBI, naming rich and powerful people, men who went to Epstein's island, who went to his ranch, who went to his home and raped and abused underage girls or saw underage girls being paraded, they were all hidden. They're all redacted."

Khanna and Massie are not the only lawmakers raising concerns about the redacted files. Lawmakers from both parties who have reviewed the unredacted records at the Justice Department have said they were disturbed by what they saw.