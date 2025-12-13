Active shooting reported on campus of Brown University in Rhode Island

Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, encouraged those on campus to seek shelter after an active shooting was reported on campus Saturday afternoon. Authorities said one person was in custody.

Officials said the active shooting took place near the Barus & Holley Engineering building on campus.

No other details were released by officials.

"Please exercise caution and avoid this area until further notice," Providence Police said.

The university's student-run newspaper, the Brown Daily Herald, reported that it obtained video showing police assisting several people on the ground.

The university has 10,000 total students.