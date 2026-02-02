Alex Pretti’s death ruled homicide after Minneapolis shooting by federal agents

The death of Alex Pretti, the Minneapolis man killed by federal agents, has been ruled a homicide, the Hennepin County medical examiner’s office said.

Pretti was shot Jan. 24 during a chaotic encounter with federal immigration officers in Minneapolis.

Citing government records, ProPublica identified Border Patrol agent Jesus Ochoa and Customs and Border Protection officer Raymundo Gutierrez as the two officers who fired at Pretti.

The agents were part of Operation Metro Surge, an immigration enforcement initiative launched in December in Minnesota.

Both men were placed on standard administrative leave following the shooting. No charges have been filed. The federal government has said an investigation surrounding the shooting is underway.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.