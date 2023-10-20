UAW President Shawn Fain to update contract talks during 4pm Facebook Live

(WXYZ) — United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain is set to update contract talks with a 4:00 p.m. Facebook Live.

The UAW announced the update in a post on their X account (the social media platform formerly known as Twitter) Thursday evening.

Fain's update comes one week after his previous update in which he announced no new action against any of the Big 3 members. He also announced that he would change how he announced new actions against Big 3 plants, not just announcing new strike actions on Fridays.

Prior to that, in a surprise move, Fain announced on Wednesday, October 11 that workers at Ford's Kentucky Truck Plant would join the Stand Up Strike. Since then, no new plants have been called to the picket line.

However, since that Facebook Live, union workers at all three of Detroit's casinos have gone out on strike, including some who are UAW members.

