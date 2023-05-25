Typhoon warnings dropped for Guam as Mawar drifts away

Typhoon warnings have been dropped for Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands after Typhoon Mawar drifted past the U.S. territories.

Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero lifted shelter-in-place orders and said the island's government is focusing on efforts to repair infrastructure and restore services.

“We have weathered the worst magnitude of typhoon,” she said.

The typhoon made its closest approach to the island on Wednesday. Offshore, it packed top winds of 140 mph when it made its closest approach.

Although the center of Mawar stayed offshore, Guam was buffeted by the typhoon’s southern eyewall. The National Weather Service reported winds of over 105 mph on Wednesday.

SEE MORE: Forecasters missed naming subtropical system in January

The Guam Power Authority said it is beginning work to restore power to the island. It is focusing on critical infrastructure first, like hospitals and wastewater facilities. Over 98% of its customers lost power at some point during the typhoon.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency said its distribution center on Guam is “fully stocked.” FEMA said more crews stand ready to reach the territory if needed.

Earlier this week, President Joe Biden signed an emergency declaration, freeing up federal resources.

After the hurricane started to pull away from Guam, it intensified into a super typhoon, reaching winds of 165 mph on Thursday.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com