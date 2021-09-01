Watch
MDOT notifies state motorists of rest stop closures, cites facility upgrades

Posted at 8:40 PM, Aug 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-31 20:40:48-04

MICHIGAN — The Michigan Department of Transportation is notifying state residents of upcoming rest area closures next month.

We’re told the following rest areas will be closed while crews update the buildings according to standards outlined under the Americans with Disabilities Act:

  • Sept. 7–28: Cadillac rest area on NB US-131 in Wexford County
  • Sept. 8–28: Tustin rest area on SB US-131 in Osceola County
  • Sept. 9–28: Ludington rest are on NB US-31 in Mason County
  • Sept. 9–29: Watervliet rest area on WB I-94 in Berrien County
  • Sept. 10–28: Hart rest area on SB US-31 in Oceana County

MDOT says the New Buffalo Welcome Center on EB I-94 will also be updated from Sept. 28 though Nov. 1 but the building will still be open.

