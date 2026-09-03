Driver dead after semi-truck crashes along I-94, shutting the interstate down for several hours

WATERVLIET, Michi. (WXM) — The WXMI newsroom has learned more about a deadly accident that shut down I-94 for seven hours Wednesday.

According to the Berrien County Sheriff's Office, a semi-truck rolled over into the median, blocking both eastbound lanes near Watervliet.

When first responders got there, the cab of the semi was on fire and fully engulfed.

Berrien County Sheriff's Office The remnants of a burned semi-truck after a deadly crash along I-94.

The 22-year-old driver from Chicago did not make it out and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the department.

The truck was hauling bottled water. The crash remains under investigation.