GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Thousands of people came together in downtown Grand Rapids on Thanksgiving Day for a warm meal and a helping hand heading into the winter months.

Mel Trotter Ministries held its annual Thanksgiving Day Community Meal at DeVos Place, serving a traditional holiday dinner to people experiencing homelessness and hunger across West Michigan.

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More than 500 volunteers helped make the event possible.

Chris Paluski, CEO of Mel Trotter Ministries, said the gathering is about more than the organization hosting a Thanksgiving dinner.

“It’s a meal by the community for the community,” Paluski said. “We’ve got 500 volunteers today. We’ve had 700 volunteers total working on this, putting together this event for the community.”

Feeding more than 2,000 people also required plenty of food. Organizers prepared 180 turkeys, 2,400 pounds of potatoes, 60 gallons of gravy, along with stuffing, green beans, candied carrots, rolls and dessert.

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The work began long before guests sat down to eat, with food preparation getting underway early Thanksgiving morning.

Paluski said preparations for the event actually began weeks earlier, with volunteers helping coordinate logistics, cooking, table setup and other work needed to make the meal happen.

The Rapid also provided free transportation to and from DeVos Place, helping people get to the meal.

And the assistance didn't stop once Thanksgiving dinner was over.

Guests were also able to pick up cold-weather gear, including items to help them prepare for colder temperatures. Paluski said the event is an opportunity for the community to support people who may be going through a difficult period in their lives.

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But organizers hope people leave with something beyond a warm meal or winter clothing.

Paluski said something as simple as sitting down together for a Thanksgiving meal can provide hope during what can be a particularly difficult time of year for some people.

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“People can lack hope, and I think this can be a spark that helps to inspire hope,” Paluski said.

Mel Trotter Ministries says there are more opportunities for people to volunteer throughout the holiday season, including its Christmas meal.

