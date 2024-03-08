Teen killed by Clinton Township explosion remembered as 'kind and gracious'

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Flower tributes line the first step of the pulpit inside Faith Baptist Church in Clinton Township. They're in honor of Turner Salter.

The 19-year-old was struck and killed by a flying canister during a building explosion in Clinton Township. The incident happened Monday.

This evening, a visitation is scheduled for Salter at the church where his pastor said he served faithfully.

Pastor Tim Berlin told 7 Action News, “I was trying to think of the one word that embodied who he was, and he was just kind. No matter whether he was talking with elderly, talking with children, interacting with peers, he was just kind and gracious. That was his personality.”

Berlin said Salter came from an amazing family.

“I knew Turner when he was six, watched him grow to be the amazing young man that he is and to just develop his passion for life and his love for the Lord Jesus," he described.

"He was unapologetic about his faith, unapologetic about the authority of God’s Word and his willingness to live his life according to it," Berlin said.

It's a zeal, he said, was impressive to witness in such a young person.

“Before I would get mic’d up for the service, he would already be here,” Berlin said.

He said Salter volunteered and shared his time and talents at the church. He operated the camera every Sunday morning.

“Working his ministry. Uh, wanting to let the truth of God’s Word go beyond these walls to those that were watching online and that was his ministry. Service for the Lord," Berlin explained.

While this Sunday will be different, Berlin said Turner Salter leaves an example of what it looks like to be dependable, kind, and engaging. The pastor said the 19-year-old also leaves a lesson after his untimely death.

“I think the most important lesson that all of learned is that death can happen at any time and Turner was prepared for it. He wasn’t afraid of it. He was prepared for when that time would come," Berlin said.

Salter’s visitations are from 6-9 p.m. this evening and 9-10 a.m. on Friday. His funeral is scheduled for Friday at 10 a.m. The church is collecting donations for his family. You can find a link at the Faith Baptist Church website here.