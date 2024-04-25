Taco Bell Nacho Fries are back with a new spicy ranch sauce

If you go to Taco Bell today, you should see a fan-favorite back on the menu. According to the company, Nacho Fries are back for their longest run on national menus ever. However, there’s a slight twist to this new version: They’re arriving with a new Serrabanero Ranch Sauce, created with Oregon-based hot sauce company Secret Aardvark.

The Secret Aardvark Nacho Fries sauce incorporates green tomatoes, roasted tomatillos, serrano and green habanero peppers with ranch dressing, and Taco Bell says it “adds a bold punch of spice” to the now-classic side. As usual, the fries also have Mexican spices, slow-roasted chicken, a three-cheese blend, reduced-fat sour cream, pico de gallo and nacho cheese sauce. You can get them for $4.99 right now.

Taco Bell says that while the fries are not around for long, it plans to draw out the excitement over Nacho Fries all summer, so more news may be coming about future iterations of the side dish.

“We’re thrilled to bring back fan-favorite Nacho Fries for their 11th return, in a whole new way, with an extra flavorful partnership with Secret Aardvark,” Liz Matthews, Taco Bell’s global innovations officer, said. “Secret Aardvark’s dedication to bold flavors and culinary innovation makes them the perfect partner for Taco Bell and our iconic Nacho Fries. Together, we’re taking flavor exploration to new heights, ensuring our fans experience the ultimate taste sensation with every bite.”

The partnership with Secret Aardvark was announced at a Live Mas Live event in February. During that peek into the company’s marketing calendar for 2024, Taco Bell also announced the Cheez-It Crunchwrap, an all-new menu featuring Tajin-seasoned items (Tajin Crunchy Taco, Tajin Twists, and Tajin Strawberry Freeze among them), a Disha Hot sauce packet from musician Omar Apollo’s family brand, an Ice Cream Chocolate Taco from Salt & Straw, and the Horchata Cold Brew Latte from Beekeeper Coffee.

