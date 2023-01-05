Suspect in Lansing music producer's shooting death arrested in Saginaw Township after car crash

LANSING, Mich. — A suspect has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of Lansing music producer and engineer Curshawn Terrell , also known as Kaz.

Kaz, 40, was shot and killed in his recording studio on East Michigan Avenue on New Year's Eve. Shaquille Brown, 29, also was injured in the shooting, and he was taken to Sparrow Hospital and listed in critical condition.

28-year-old Anthony Anderson Jr. from Saginaw was quickly named as a suspect in the case, according to a Lansing Township Police Department news release.

"Anderson Jr., it was found, has an extensive criminal record including at least two incidents that resulted in fourteen felony convictions for assaultive and weapons related charges and is currently on parole through the Saginaw Parole Office," the release said.

A parole violation hold was issued by his parole officer Tuesday, and an arrest warrant was issued Wednesday. Anderson Jr. was charged with open murder, assault with intent to commit murder, two counts of felony firearm third or subsequent offense, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, carrying a concealed weapon and habitual offender fourth or subsequent offense.

While the arrest warrant was being finalized in the Ingham County 55th District Court, the Saginaw Township Police Department responded to a two-vehicle car crash with one of the driver's being Anderson Jr.

At the scene of the crash, officers entered Anderson Jr.'s name into their database and saw that he was wanted for the parole violation hold. Anderson Jr. was taken to an area hospital and treated for minor injuries and then transported to Saginaw County Jail.

"Lansing Township Police Chief John E. Jospeh said that he has not seen such exception community involvement in helping solve a violent crime of this nature in his over 30-year law enforcement career, and he sincerely thanks everyone who participated in this portion of the investigation," the release said.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are asking anyone with information to contact Lansing Township Police Detective Randy Volosky at 517-488-1344.

