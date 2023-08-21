Store owner reportedly killed in dispute over Pride flag

A woman was shot and killed at her California clothing store over a dispute about a rainbow flag she had hanging outside, authorities said.

Deputies with the San Bernardino Sheriff's Office responded to Mag Pi clothing store in Cedar Glen on Friday evening. That's where they found Laura Ann Carleton suffering from a gunshot wound.

Emergency crews would ultimately declare her dead at the scene.

The sheriff's office said that deputies were informed that the suspect had left the area on foot and was spotted nearby.

"When deputies attempted to contact the suspect, a lethal force encounter occurred and the suspect was pronounced deceased," the San Bernardino Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Authorities added that the suspect, whose name has not been released, was armed with a handgun.

During the investigation, authorities said they learned the suspect had made several disparaging remarks to Carleton about a Pride flag outside the store before the shooting.

An LGBTQ group in Lake Arrowhead told The Associated Press that Carleton will be remembered as an ally who spent time helping and advocating for everyone.

Carleton opened Mag Pi after a long career in the fashion industry. She is a former executive with Kenneth Cole, spending 15 years with the fashion brand, according to the store's website.

Carleton is survived by her husband and nine children.

