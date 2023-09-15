Stellantis workers share their contract concerns as the UAW strike is looming

DETROIT (WXYZ) — As the clock ticks down to this potential strategic strike, workers at plants for the Big 3 are bracing for the uncertainty of it all.

How long will it last?

What will be the impact on their budgets?

Brian Abel talked with Stellantis workers at Jefferson North Assembly about it.

WXYZ’s Brian Abel asked, “Teresa, do you like what you do for a living?”

“Yeah, I do. It’s interesting. Every day is something different,” said Teresa Horn, Stellantis Employee.

In 30 years with the company that’s become Stellantis, it’s a fabric of her life.

“I met my husband here, when I was an apprentice,” said Horn.

Teresa’s been around the contract negotiation block a time or two.

“I was here in 2007/2009 when we had a lot of the sacrifices our membership made. We got rid of our cost-of-living allowance, got rid of retiree health care and pensions for the new hires. That’s one of the things we’re fighting for is equal pay, equal work,” said Horn.

“What does home life look like for you as you’re thinking about your checkbook and getting through week after week?” asked Abel.

“Well, no one wants a strike. We don’t want to strike. But we also want a fair contract,” said Lynda Jackson: Very much a lot of uncertainty,” said Horn.

Lynda Jackson also helps build the Jeep Grand Cherokee and Dodge Durango alongside her husband. She and her husband got their ducks in a row early, anticipating a strike may happen. That hasn't stopped the nerves.

“How are you feeling about this deadline approaching?” asked Abel.

“Honestly I have butterflies in my stomach because we really don’t know what’s going to happen,” said Lynda Jackson. “Maybe they have to see to believe to see how much money they’re actually going to be losing.”

“So, you’re thinking they actually need to feel the pain first?” asked Abel.

“Maybe so. I mean if you’re taking it all the way to the deadline, you’re testing the waters,” said Jackson.

Despite that, she has faith a deal will get done.

“You shoot for the stars, and you hope to land on the moon. So, I see that that’s happening. I don’t know how close we’re going to get to the moon, but I have a lot of faith in our lead negotiators,” said Jackson.

Both Teresa and Lynda say they have no clue where the strikes will first hit and are waiting for that 10 p.m. Facebook live from Shawn Fain to learn more.