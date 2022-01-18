Spotlight on the News: An in-depth, 2021 year in review conversation with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, December 19, Spotlight on the News will broadcast an in-depth, year in review conversation with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, the Mitten State's 49th CEO. Looking back on 2021, what are her thoughts about the ongoing pandemic, the Oxford High shooting, Michigan's infrastructure, political re-election and college football? We'll ask her from the IBEW Local 58 Electrical Industry Training Center in Warren, MI.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 56th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

