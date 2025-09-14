Western Michigan shut out by No. 9 Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Luke Altmyer threw for two touchdowns and ran for another and No. 9 Illinois shut out Western Michigan 38-0 on Saturday night.

Kaden Feagin rushed for 100 yards and a touchdown and Ca'Lil Valentine ran for 63 yards and a TD. Hank Beatty caught six passes for 53 yards and a TD.

It was the seventh consecutive victory dating to last season for Illinois (3-0), its longest winning streak since it won seven in a row in 2011.

Broc Lowry threw for 78 yards and ran for 40 yards for the Broncos (0-3), who had 204 total yards.

Illinois led just 10-0 at halftime, preserving the shutout with a goal-line stand in the final seconds. The Illini stopped the Broncos twice at the 1-yard line.

Coach Bret Bielema wasn't happy despite the lead.

"I can't repeat what I said at halftime," Bielema said. "I was probably as spirited as I've ever been at halftime during my time at Illinois.

"We can't give away two quarters of football and expect to be in the contest at the end."

Bielema said he slapped a board with his hand during his halftime talk and may need to get his hand checked out.

The only TD of the first half was a 6-yard pass from Altmyer to Beatty in the second quarter, his first scoring catch of the season. Illinois' leading receiver had scored on a punt return in the Illini's opener against Western Illinois.

Bielema was happy with Feagin, who took on extra work in Illinois' running game because an injury sidelined Aidan Laughery.

"You've got to make a business decision when you go to tackle Kaden," Bielema said.

The takeaway

Western Michigan: Bielema said during the week he expected Western Michigan, a 27.5-point underdog according to BetMGM, to give his team a battle. He was somewhat correct. The Broncos didn't score, but they shut down lllinois' high-powered offense in the first half before giving up 28 points in the second half. The Illini have scored 38 or more points six times in seven games.

Illinois: The Illini opened the season with decisive victories over three teams (Western Illinois, Duke and Western Michigan) with a combined record of 2-7, outscoring them 128-22. Now Illinois has an opportunity to show it deserves its No. 9 AP ranking — the team's highest since 2001 and best September ranking since 1964 — with games coming up against No. 22 Indiana and USC.

Turnover free

Illinois didn't commit a turnover vs. Western Michigan. The Illini are 10-0 since 2024 when they have one or fewer turnovers.

Illini do punt

After not punting and scoring five TDs in the second half last week vs. Duke, the Illini had four punts vs. Western Michigan, three in the first half.

Clean sweep

The win over Western Michigan gave Illinois a sweep of its nonconference schedule for the third time in four seasons. The Illini did that only once from 2002-2021, in 2011.

Up next

Western Michigan: The Broncos open Mid-American Conference play next Saturday vs. Toledo.

Illinois: The Illini open Big Ten Conference play next Saturday at No. 22 Indiana.

