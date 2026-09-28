Western Michigan hires Alex Gary as new athletic director

Western Michigan University has officially hired Alex Gary as the new vice president and athletic director, President Russ Kavalhuna announced Monday.

According to the university, Gary previously served as the deputy athletic director for SMU and led philanthropic strategy and helped establish the Mustant Partners initiative.

He takes over for Dan Bartholomae, who was the previous AD but left the job last month to take the same role at Michigan State University.

Before Gray was at SMU, he spent five years as athletic director at Western Carolina University, where officials say he helped advance major facility projects and oversaw a department that included nearly 400 student-athletes.

"During our nationwide search, Alex quickly set himself apart because he brings the experience and values of Western Michigan," Kavalhuna said in a statement. "Having sat in the athletics director's chair, he understands the responsibility of leading an entire department, supporting coaches and staff, and putting student-athlete success and comprehensive well-being at the center of every decision. He also has a proven track record as a fundraiser and knows how to bring people together to build the resources our programs need. I appreciate the thoughtful engagement of our Board of Trustees and campus partners throughout this search. Alex is the right leader to build on the momentum of Bronco Athletics."

He also launched a program that focused on personal growth, leadership development and career readiness for student-athletes at Western Carolina.

"My family and I are incredibly honored to join Western Michigan University and become part of this community. Western Michigan has tremendous momentum, and I believe the opportunity in front of us is significant," said Gary. "We will build on what has already been accomplished, raise our ambition and accelerate the momentum already underway. I truly believe the best days of Bronco Athletics are still ahead."

Gary also spent time at Oregon State University, the University of Maryland and the University of Michigan.

"Western Michigan has landed a rising star in our industry! Alex is extremely equipped to handle today's evolving landscape of intercollegiate athletics. His leadership and understanding of revenue generation will bold well for Western Michigan," SMU Athletics Director Damon Evans added in a statement.

