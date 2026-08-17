Bronco's Athletic Director is changing colors to green and white

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Athletic Director for the Western Michigan University Broncos is changing his colors — from brown and gold — to green and white.

WMU's current AD and Vice President Dan Bartholomae will head to East Lansing this fall to take on the open Athletic Director position at Michigan State University. The spot was left open after MSU's former AD J. Batt was hired by Kentucky in June.

Michigan State University announced the move on Monday.

MSU's press release highlighted some of Bartholomae's accomplishments at Western, including historic football and hockey runs and record-breaking fundraising.

The press release said that since Bartholomae took over at Western in 2022, there has been a 473% increase in annual giving.

Bartholomae was also head of the Broncos' Athletic Department during the start of a historic $515M partnership to help build an arena in downtown Kalamazoo to host WMU sports.

Before Western, Bartholomae worked at Oregon State for five years. There, he led a $153M stadium renovation.

His official first day at MSU is August 31.

The Board of Trustees is expected to approve his contract at their next meeting in September.

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