WATCH: Wolverines fans flood Miami from across the country

Brad Galli catches up with Michigan fans who have made the trip to Miami for the Orange Bowl.
Posted at 8:26 AM, Dec 31, 2021
MIAMI — Michigan football fans traveled from across the country for the Orange Bowl. We met people who made the trip from Hawaii. Check out the latest from U-M’s hopeful headquarters in the video player above

