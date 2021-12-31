WATCH: Wolverines fans flood Miami from across the country

MIAMI — Michigan football fans traveled from across the country for the Orange Bowl. We met people who made the trip from Hawaii. Check out the latest from U-M’s hopeful headquarters in the video player above
Posted at 8:26 AM, Dec 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-31 08:26:14-05
MIAMI — Michigan football fans traveled from across the country for the Orange Bowl. We met people who made the trip from Hawaii. Check out the latest from U-M’s hopeful headquarters in the video player above
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.