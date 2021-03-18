Menu

WATCH: Matthew Stafford's farewell message to Detroit

Paul Sancya/AP
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford walks on the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Matthew Stafford
Posted at 6:26 AM, Mar 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-18 06:26:05-04

(WXYZ) -- The Lions shared Matthew Stafford's farewell video message to Detroit on Wednesday night.

"This city will always be a part of me," Stafford says in the video. "Now, as I navigate this next step in my football journey, it's time to say thank you, Detroit."

The trade sending Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams for quarterback Jared Goff and future draft picks is expected to be officially announced this week following the start of the NFL's new league business year.

The Detroit Tigers were among others sharing their well-wishes for Stafford Wednesday night, saying he had "left a lasting impact on all of Detroit."

