Watch
Sports

Actions

WATCH: Cade Cunningham crosses over Jalen Green in matchup of top two picks

items.[0].image.alt
ESPN / NBA
Cade Cunningham Summer League
Posted at 8:51 AM, Aug 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-11 08:51:50-04

The basketball world watched the Pistons and Rockets battle in Vegas on Tuesday night in the Summer League.

Top picks Cade Cunningham and Jalen Green matched up during the Detroit and Houston game.

Cunningham crossed over Green for a highlight-reel moment and three-pointer. Watch it below or click here:

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time