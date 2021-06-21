U.S. Olympic swimming: Michigan natives Catie DeLoof, Annie Lazor, Allison Schmitt make team

Jeff Roberson/AP

The United States swimming team for the Tokyo Olympics, with name, age, hometown and events: WOMEN Haley Anderson, 29, Granite Bay, California, 10-kilometer marathon Phoebe Bacon, 18, Chevy Chase, Maryland, 200 backstroke Erika Brown, 22, Charlotte, North Carolina, 100 freestyle Claire Curzan, 16, Cary North Carolina, 100 butterfly Catie DeLoof, 24, Grosse Point, Michigan, 4x100 freestyle relay Kate Douglass, 19, Pelham, New York, 200 individual medley Hali Flickinger, 26, Spring Grove, Pennsylvania, 200 butterfly, 400 individual medley Brooke Forde, 22, Louisville, Kentucky, 4x200 freestyle relay Katie Grimes, 15, Las Vegas, 800 freestyle Natalie Hinds, 27, Midland, Texas, 4x100 freestyle relay Torri Huske, 18, Arlington, Virginia, 100 butterfly Lydia Jacoby, 17, Seward, Alaska, 100 breaststroke Lilly King, 24, Evansville, Indiana, 100 breaststroke, 200 breaststroke Annie Lazor, 26, Beverly Hills, Michigan, 200 breaststroke Katie Ledecky, 24, Bethesda, Maryland, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle, 800 freestyle, 1,500 freestyle Paige Madden, 22, Mobile, Alabama, 400 freestyle, 4x200 freestyle relay Simone Manuel, 24, Sugar Land, Texas, 50 freestyle Katie McLaughlin, 23, Dana Point, California, 4x200 freestyle relay Allison Schmitt, 31, Canton, Michigan, 200 freestyle, 4x100 freestyle relay Bella Sims, 16, Las Vegas, 4x200 freestyle relay Regan Smith, 19, Lakeville, Minnesota, 100 backstroke, 200m butterfly Olivia Smoliga, 26, Glenview, Illinois, 4x100 freestyle relay Erica Sullivan, 20, Las Vegas, 1,500 freestyle Ashley Twichell, 32, Fayetteville, New York, 10k marathon Alex Walsh, 19, Nashville, Tennessee, 200 individual medley Abbey Weitzeil, 24, Santa Clarita, California, 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle Emma Weyant, 19, Sarasota, Florida, 400 individual medley Rhyan White, 21, Herriman , Utah, 100 backstroke, 200 backstroke MEN Michael Andrew, 22, Encinitas, California, 50 freestyle, 100 breaststroke, 200 individual medley Zach Apple, 24, Trenton, Ohio, 100 freestyle, 4x200 freestyle relay Hunter Armstrong, 20, Dover, Ohio, 100 backstroke Bowe Becker, 23, Las Vegas, 4x100 freestyle relay Gunnar Bentz, 25, Atlanta, 200 butterfly Michael Brinegar, 21, Columbus, Indiana, 800 freestyle, 1,500 freestyle Patrick Callan, 21, Owasso, Oklahoma, 4x200 freestyle relay Brooks Curry, 20, Dunwoody, Georgia, 4x100 freestyle relay Caeleb Dressel, 24, Green Cove Springs, Florida, 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, 100 butterfly Nic Fink, 27, Morristown, New Jersey, 200 breaststroke Bobby Finke, 21, Clearwater, Florida, 800 freestyle, 1,500 freestyle Townley Haas, 24, Richmond, Virginia, 200 freestyle Zach Harting, 23, Madison, Alabama, 200 butterfly Chase Kalisz, 27, Bel Air, Maryland, 200 individual medley, 400 individual medley Drew Kibler, 21, Carmel, Indiana, 4x200 freestyle relay Jay Litherland, 25, Alpharetta, Georgia, 400 individual medley Bryce Mefford, 22, El Dorado Hills, California, 200 backstroke Jake Mitchell, 19, Carmel, Indiana, 400 freestyle Ryan Murphy, 25, Jacksonville, Florida, 100 backstroke, 200 backstroke Blake Pieroni, 25, Valparaiso, Indiana, 4x100 freestyle relay Andrew Seliskar, 24, McLean, Virginia, 4x200 freestyle relay Tom Shields, 29, Huntington Beach, California, 100 butterfly Kieran Smith, 21, Ridgefield, Connecticut, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle Jordan Wilimovsky, 27, Malibu, California, 10k marathon Andrew Wilson, 27, Bethesda, Maryland, 100 breaststroke, 200 breaststroke ___ Women’s Head Coach: Greg Meehan Men’s Head Coach: Dave Durden Marathon Swimming Coach: Catherine Kase Assistant Coaches: Peter Andrew, Jack Bauerle, Bob Bowman, Todd DeSorbo, Ray Looze, Teri McKeever, Anthony Nesty, Gregg Troy



