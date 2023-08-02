U-M shows off massive new video boards at Michigan Stadium; see the pics

The University of Michigan showed off its new scoreboards at The Big House on Wednesday morning.

Kurt Svoboda, the associate athletic director for external communications and public relations at the university, said the scoreboards are each 120% larger in terms of video screens, and overall about 85% larger than the boards last season.

The boards are on each end of the stadium, and Svoboda said the university has been talking about replacing the boards for at least the last four years.

He said it was a need due to the age of the boards, the infrastructure, and the difficulty to repair and replace parts, among other problems.

The university also installed brand new lights for the playing surface, which Svoboda said fans will notice the lighting when they're in the stadium.

Michigan opens the season on Sept. 2 at home against East Carolina.