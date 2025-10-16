Two Detroit Tigers to be inducted into West Michigan Whitecaps Hall of Fame

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — The West Michigan Whitecaps will be honoring two players who made waves within their organization.

Current Detroit Tigers outfielders Wenceel Pérez and Parker Meadows are both set to be inducted into the Whitecaps Hall of Fame in early 2026.

Paul Sancya/AP Detroit Tigers' Wenceel Pérez bats against the San Francisco Giants in the third inning during a baseball game, Tuesday, May 27, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Pérez had a relatively short stint with the Whitecaps, which is common among most minor league players. He was signed by the Tigers as an international free agent in July 2016. He started his career in the Dominican Summer League and was able to work through the Tigers' minor league system before making his MLB debut on April 8, 2024.

Pérez played for the Whitecaps starting in 2018 and he moved up and down from Low-A to Double-A for a handful of seasons. During the 2022 season, Pérez played 55 games for the Whitecaps where he batted .286AVG, with a .364OBP and .893OPS. He had 59 hits, 27 of which went for extra bases. Pérez also performed well at 2nd base, boasting a .960 fielding average before being moved into the outfield rotation.

John Froschauer/AP Detroit Tigers center fielder Parker Meadows leaps and catches a ball hit by Seattle Mariners' Cal Raleigh during the eighth inning in a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Meadows was a second-round pick out of Grayson High School in Loganville, Georgia. He played three seasons with the Whitecaps — 2019, 2021 and 2022. Meadows made the jump to Double-A in April 2022.

During his final season with the team, Meadows won the Midwest League Player of the Week award after going 8-27 with two home runs, four doubles and three RBIs over six games. Meadows made his debut with the Tigers on August 23, 2023, and hit a walk-off three-run homerun four days later against the Houston Astros.

According to the organization, both Pérez and Meadows will be recognized for their contributions to the team during the annual Whitecaps Community Foundation Winter Gala. It's scheduled for Wednesday, January 28, 2026 at the Amway Grand Plaza in downtown Grand Rapids. Proceeds from the event and the silent auction will go to the Whitecaps Community Foundation to support the YMCA Ted Rasberry Youth Baseball and Softball Program and other youth-oriented programs.

Tickets to the Winter Banquet are $150 per person and reserved table sponsorship opportunities will be made available soon. You can find more information here or by calling the Whitecaps at 616-784-4131.

