Tominaga, Nebraska perform demolition of Michigan thumping Wolverines

Nebraska's Jamarques Lawrence, center left, passes the ball around Michigan's Tarris Reed Jr., center right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Posted at 11:14 PM, Feb 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-10 23:14:34-05

LINCOLN, Neb (AP) — Keisei Tominaga scored 19 points and Josiah Allick scored 16 points and Nebraska was never threatened in a 79-59 beat down over Michigan on Saturday.

Nimari Burnett's basket 35 seconds in provided Michigan with its only lead. Tominaga's 3-pointer with 13:28 before halftime gave the Cornhuskers their first double-digit lead at 18-7. Rienk Mast's layup almost five minutes later gave Michigan its first 20-point advantage (30-10). Another five minutes later, Juwan Gary threw down a dunk for a 43-13 Nebraska lead with 5:21 left before halftime.

The Cornhuskers (17-8, 7-7 Big Ten) led 45-25 at intermission and Michigan never got within 15 for the remainder. Burnett made a 3 with 4:52 left to reduce Michigan's deficit to 70-55. Burnett was the only player to reach double figures in scoring for Michigan (3-10, 8-16) with 18 points.

In sole possession of last place in the conference, Michigan faces No. 10 Illinois on Tuesday.

Nebraska, which ended a two-game skid, hosts Penn State on Feb. 17.

