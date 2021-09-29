Watch
Tom Izzo's entire Michigan State team is vaccinated, and he's urging everyone to join them

Tom Izzo's entire Michigan State team is vaccinated, and he's urging everyone to join them | Brad Galli has more
Tom Izzo NCAA Michigan St UCLA Basketball
Posted at 8:41 AM, Sep 29, 2021
Tom Izzo's entire Michigan State team has the COVID-19 vaccine. He wants everyone to get it.

“I am encouraging, pleading, and begging people to get vaccinated,” he said. “Please listen to the best medical people, not the social media experts that are putting garbage out there."

