Tigers sending left-handed reliever Andrew Chafin to Texas Rangers

Ron Schwane/AP
Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Andrew Chafin walks back to the dugout after being removed from the baseball game after giving up an RBI double to Cleveland Guardians' Steven Kwan during the eighth inning Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
(WXYZ) — The Detroit Tigers are sending left-handed reliever Andrew Chafin to the Texas Rangers in exchange for righthanded pitchers Joseph Montalvo and Chase Lee.

The move was first reported by ESPN reporter Jeff Passan and the MLB Network.

Chafin is in his second stint with the Tigers after pitching for the team in 2022. This year he has a 3.16 ERA in 41 games and 1 save in 4 opportunities across 37 innings pitched and a 3 and 2 record.

Both Montalvo and Lee have pitched in the Rangers farm system and have yet to make an appearance in the Major Leagues.

