Tigers & Red Wings get new broadcast home on Detroit SportsNet: here's the cost

(WXYZ) — A new Detroit sports channel will broadcast Detroit Tigers games for 2026, and next season's Detroit Red Wings games.

Ilitch Sports + Entertainment announced the launch of Detroit SportsNet (DSN), which will be the year-round broadcast home for the Tigers and Red Wings.

The announcement comes after last month's news that the teams were leaving FanDuel Sports Network and its parent company, Main Street Sports Group.

Detriot SportsNet will be powered by MLB Media, with the Tigers games available through the MLB app. Details on where the Red Wings games will stream haven't yet been worked out.

Subscribers can choose two billing options: monthly at a cost of $19.99 or annually for $189.99, which saves just under $50 a year compared to the monthly subscription.

Detroit SportsNet will launch with the 2026 Detroit Tigers season. The Red Wings will join the channel in the 2026-2027 season, after the team's deal with FanDuel Sports Network ends.

Jason Benetti and Dan Dickerson will continue to lead the broadcasts for the Tigers, alongside analysts Andy Dirks and Dan Petry. Ken Daniels and Mickey Redmond will also remain with the Red Wings.

According to Ilitch Sports + Entertainment, more information is expected to be released in the future regarding where Detroit SportsNet will be available on cable, satellite, and over-the-air providers.