Tigers overcome 2 more Gallo homers to top Rangers 5-3

Tony Gutierrez/AP
Texas Rangers first baseman Nate Lowe reaches up for the throw to the bag as Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera (24) reaches on a run-scoring single in the seventh inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. Umpire Brian O'Nora looks on at the play that scored Zack Short. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Posted at 9:03 AM, Jul 08, 2021
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Detroit Tigers didn't let Texas starter Kyle Gibson go to his first All-Star game without a loss.

Miguel Cabrera had a go-ahead RBI single as a pinch-hitter right after Gibson left with the bases loaded and the Tigers went on to beat the Rangers 5-3.

Joey Gallo homered twice to become the first Rangers player ever with 10 homers in a 10-game stretch.

The All-Star right fielder has 23 homers overall.

He drove in another run when he drew his AL-best 67th walk with the bases loaded.

