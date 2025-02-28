Watch Now
Tigers outfielder Matt Vierling will miss the start of the season with a strained rotator cuff

Jose Juarez/AP
Detroit Tigers' Matt Vierling, right, is congratulated by Kerry Carpenter (30) after hitting a three-run home run, next to Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 27, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)
LAKELAND, Fla. — Detroit Tigers utility player Matt Vierling will start the season on the injured list.

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch told reporters on Friday that the team is shutting down Vierling so he can deal with a strained rotator cuff in his right shoulder.

Though Vierling has spent the majority of his playing time in the outfield during his two seasons with the Tigers, he also saw action at both third base and second base in 2024.

The 28-year-old Vierling had a career-best 16 home runs and 57 RBIs in 144 games last season. Vierling was slated to start the season in right field.

It's unknown how long Vierling will be out. Hinch said he does not anticipate Vierling being ready in time for the team's season opener on March 27 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

