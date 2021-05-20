Watch
Tigers, Michigan State announce plans for full-capacity crowds

Matt Halip/AP
FILE -- In this file photo from Monday, March 31, 2014, baseball fans attend the baseball home opener of the Detroit Tigers and the Kansas City Royals game at Comerica Park in Detroit. (AP Photo/Matt Halip)
Posted at 4:45 PM, May 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-20 16:45:38-04

(WXYZ) -- The Detroit Tigers and Michigan State announced plans Thursday to host full-capacity crowds following the lifting of state government restrictions.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Thursday that outdoor venues would no longer be subject to capacity restrictions as of June 1.

"We can’t wait to celebrate with 41,083 of our closest friends," the Tigers said on Twitter.

The team said it would announce updated ticket information at a later date.

Michigan State announced it's planning on full capacity for its six home football games this season.

"We are planning to have a full and robust Spartan Stadium and deliver as traditional a Spartan football experience as we possibly can," said Michigan State athletic director Bill Beekman.

