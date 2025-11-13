Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Tigers LHP Tarik Skubal wins Cy Young award for second season in a row

ALDS Tigers Mariners Baseball
Lindsey Wasson/AP
Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal reacts after striking out Seattle Mariners' Cal Raleigh during the sixth inning in Game 5 of baseball's American League Division Series Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
ALDS Tigers Mariners Baseball
Posted

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Tigers left-handed pitcher Tarik Skubal has won the American League Cy Young award for the second season in a row.

The Baseball Writers' Association of America votes on the award every year, given to the best pitcher in Major League Baseball, both in the American and National leagues.

Tarik Skubal was a big reason for the Tigers making it back to the postseason. Across 31 starts in the regular season, Skubal has put up a 13-6 record, posting a better Earned Run Average (2.21), a better WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched, 0.891) and more strikeouts (241) than his first Cy Young-winning season. Skubal was one of six Tigers named All-Stars earlier this summer. Skubal was one of four Tigers starters in the Midsummer Classic, joining outfielder Riley Greene, infielder Gleyber Torres and utility player Javier Baez. Utility player Zach McKinstry and starting pitcher Casey Mize were both named replacement reserves as well.

In three starts this postseason, Skubal was even more dominant. In three starts, Skubal posted a 1.74 ERA, a 0.68 WHIP, and 36 strikeouts, giving up just 10 hits in 20.2 innings pitched. He struck out 14 batters in a win over the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Wild Card Round, and 13 strikeouts in a loss to the Seattle Mariners in the American League Divisional Series. Those 13 strikeouts included seven straight strikeouts, an MLB record in a winner-take-all postseason game.

He's the first pitcher to win the AL Cy Young in consecutive seasons since Pedro Martinez in 1999 and 2000.

The Tigers are reportedly trying to sign Skubal to a new deal, as the pitcher has one year left on his current contract and could hit free agency following the 2026 season. With Skubal at the helm, the Tigers posted an 87-75 and advanced to the American League Divisional Series for the second season in a row.

Watch our previous coverage, including interviews with Skubal

Postgame interview: Tarik Skubal in Tigers Wild Card celebration with Brad Galli
Tarik Skubal aiming for different result, starting ALDS Game 5 again for Tigers
Tigers ace Tarik Skubal wins AL Cy Young in unanimous fashion
INTERVIEW: Tarik Skubal talks Tigers success, relentless work, and enjoying a ‘kid’s game’Tarik Skubal is living out his dream, and is relentless in his work to be great on the mound. The 2024 American League Cy Young winner recently talked with WXYZ about the team's strong start to the 2025 season, the fun they have, and the fan support at Comerica Park and beyond. Skubal grinned with relief that young Tigers fans want to be like him, mimicking his backpedal off the mound — and “not some other words I might say.” Watch the interview in the video player

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.