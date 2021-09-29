Watch
Sports

Actions

Tigers fall to Twins, will finish below .500 for fifth straight season

items.[0].image.alt
Jim Mone/AP
Detroit Tigers pitcher Jose Urena throws against the Minnesota Twins in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in Minneapolis. The Twins won 3-2. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Jose Urena
Posted at 5:32 AM, Sep 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-29 05:32:18-04

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Miguel Sano homered and Minnesota pitchers shut down Detroit until the ninth inning, as the Twins beat the Tigers 3-2. Jorge Alcala (4-6) earned the win with a perfect inning in relief of starter Charlie Barnes.

Tyler Duffey, Caleb Thielbar, Ralph Garza Jr. each pitched scoreless innings for Minnesota. Alexander Colome allowed two runs in the ninth, yet earned his 17th save.

Tyler Alexander (2-4) surrendered one run in six innings for Detroit. Akil Baddoo and Jonathan Schoop had RBI singles in the ninth off Colome.

The Tigers are 75-82, and are guaranteed to finish below .500. They'll have their best record since 2016, but will finish with a losing record for a fifth straight season.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
hhm-local_promo_480x630.png

National Hispanic Heritage Month