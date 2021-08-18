Watch
Tigers broadcaster Jack Morris apologizes after using mock Asian accent

Jim McIsaac
COOPERSTOWN, NY - JULY 29: Jack Morris gives his induction speech at Clark Sports Center during the Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony on July 29, 2018 in Cooperstown, New York. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
Posted at 8:51 AM, Aug 18, 2021
(WXYZ) — Detroit Tigers analyst jack Morris apologized during Tuesday's game after using a mock Asian accent before Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani came up to bat.

During the game, Morris was asked what to do with Ohtani.

He replied using the mock Asian accent, "Be very, very careful."

Just ahead of the start of the ninth inning, Morris apologized for what he said.

"Well folks, Shohei Ohtani is coming to the plate and it's been brought to my attention, and I sincerely apologize if I offended anybody, especially anybody in the Asian community for what I said about pitching and being careful to Shohei Ohtani," he said. "I did not intend for any offensive thing and I apologize if I did. I certainly respect and have the utmost respect for this guy and don't blame a pitcher for walking him."

