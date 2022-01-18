Tickets for 2022 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix go on sale Wednesday

(WXYZ) — Tickets for the 2022 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear go on sale Wednesday, Jan. 19.

The 22nd event on Belle Isle will be the last on the island, taking place June 3-5, before it moves back to Downtown Detroit in 2023.

They start at just $40 and all tickets will include access to the Fifth Third Bank Paddock throughout the weekend, and the historic James Scott Memorial Fountain.

The race weekend will include the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race on Saturday, June 4 and the NTT INDYCAR SERIES on Sunday, June 5.

Tickets for the event can be purchased online at www.DetroitGP.com/Tickets or through the ticket hotline at 866-464-PRIX (7749)

