Thunder edge Pistons in Cade Cunningham's NBA Summer League debut

Paul Sancya/AP
Detroit Pistons' Cade Cunningham, the first overall selection in the NBA basketball draft is introduced in Detroit, Friday, July 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Posted at 8:44 AM, Aug 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-09 08:44:54-04

THUNDER 76, PISTONS 72

Theo Maledon had 15 points and 11 assists, and Oklahoma City beat Cade Cunningham and Detroit in the No. 1 overall pick’s Summer League debut.

Josh Giddey, the Thunder’s top choice this year at No. 6 out of Australia, didn’t return after spraining an ankle in the first quarter.

Cunningham, who spent one season at Oklahoma State, scored 12 points on 5-of-17 shooting and had five of the Pistons’ 20 turnovers. Second-year player Saddiq Bey led Detroit with 14 points.

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl scored 14 points for the Thunder, and Aaron Wiggins added 13.

