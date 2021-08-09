Thunder edge Pistons in Cade Cunningham's NBA Summer League debut

THUNDER 76, PISTONS 72

Theo Maledon had 15 points and 11 assists, and Oklahoma City beat Cade Cunningham and Detroit in the No. 1 overall pick’s Summer League debut.

Josh Giddey, the Thunder’s top choice this year at No. 6 out of Australia, didn’t return after spraining an ankle in the first quarter.

Cunningham, who spent one season at Oklahoma State, scored 12 points on 5-of-17 shooting and had five of the Pistons’ 20 turnovers. Second-year player Saddiq Bey led Detroit with 14 points.

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl scored 14 points for the Thunder, and Aaron Wiggins added 13.