Watch
Sports

Actions

The Orange Bowl: Breaking down the matchup between Michigan vs. Georgia

items.[0].videoTitle
Max Goldwasser breaks down Friday's Orange Bowl matchup between Michigan and Georgia.
Posted at 5:54 PM, Dec 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-30 17:54:20-05

(WXMI) — The big game is only a day away!

Max Goldwasser breaks down Friday's Orange Bowl matchup between Michigan and Georgia.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time