The Lions did something no team has done in 4 years during regular season (and it's good)

The Detroit Lions dominated the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday afternoon at Ford Field, beating them 40-14 for Detroit's fourth win in five games.

Jared Goff threw for 340 yards and two touchdowns, both to Amon-Ra St. Brown, who had 114 yards on 11 catches.

The team also didn't punt the entire game.

According to NFL Network's Andrew Siciliano, the Lions scored on all eight possessions where they had the ball – other than taking a knee to end the game.

Siciliano reports that no NFL team has scored on every possession in a regular season game in four years.

NFL research also reports that when the Lions scored on each of their first six drives, it was the most consecutive scoring drives to start a game by the Lion since at least 1993.

Below are the scoring drives