Texas native Jake Rogers homers twice and Detroit Tigers beat Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jake Rogers homered twice, including a tiebreaking drive in the eighth inning, and the Detroit Tigers beat the Texas Rangers 2-1 on Monday night to get back to .500.

A West Texas native who lives in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Rogers hit a two-out homer in the third against Nathan Eovaldi and a 1-1 cut fastball from José Leclerc (3-4) just inside the left field foul pole with two outs in the eighth. The 29-year-old Rogers had the third two-homer game of his big league career and doubled his season home run total.

His four career homers at Globe Life Field match his career high at an opposing park, along with Angel Stadium.

“I don’t know if my family would let me back in if I didn’t leave with a homer,” said Rogers, the Tigers’ No. 9 hitter.

His first homer ended a 20-inning scoreless streak by Texas pitching.

Beau Brieske (1-0) struck out four in three scoreless innings, his longest relief outing. Brieske allowed Ezequiel Durán’s two-out double in the ninth that bounced off first base and down the right-field line before retiring Leody Taveras on a flyout.

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said Brieske’s performance in the seventh and eighth innings convinced him to let the pitcher finish. Brieske retired his first six batters, including all three on called strikeouts in the seventh.

“That type of ending doesn’t happen very often,” Hinch said.

Detroit (30-30) has won two straight.

Rangers manager Bruce Bochy missed the game because of what the team said was a personal matter, and he was expected back Tuesday. Associate manager Will Venable ran the team.

Texas (29-31) had won five of six following a 2-12 skid. The Rangers outhit Detroit 8-4 but went 0 for 7 with runners in scoring position and stranded eight runners.

“The guys did a good job,” Venable said. “We had some opportunities there and just weren’t able to get that one extra hit.”

Marcus Semien began the game with his fourth leadoff homer this season and the 28th of his big league career. The drive came off Tarik Skubal, who allowed seven hits over six innings and lowered his ERA to 1.97.

Corey Seager singled twice and extended his hitting streak to 16 games.

Eovaldi gave up one run and three hits in 5 2/3 innings, limited to 71 pitches in his second start returning from the injured list. Rangers starters have allowed three earned runs or fewer in 16 consecutive games.

Detroit’s Justyn-Henry Malloy made his major league debut at designated hitter after his contract was selected from Triple-A Toledo. Malloy went 0 for 3 with two strikeouts. His first at-bat was a flyout to the right-center warning track.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Tigers: Hinch said RHP Shelby Miller (ulnar nerve irritation) should be activated during this three-game series.

UP NEXT

Tigers RHP Jack Flaherty (2-4, 3.46 ERA) starts Tuesday after giving up one single following 6 1/3 no-hit innings in a win at Boston. Rangers RHP Dane Dunning (4-3, 3.94) allowed three hits and four walks in five innings in a victory over Arizona.

