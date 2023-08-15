Watch Now
Teddy Bridgewater debuts at practice with the Lions, excited to take on mentor role in Detroit

Newly-signed Lions quarterback Teddy Bridgewater talked Monday about embracing his role as a mentor on the team.
Posted at 6:55 AM, Aug 15, 2023
The Lions signed Teddy Bridgewater as a backup quarterback to Jared Goff. After his first practice with the team, he spent a lengthy conversation with media members, talking not so much about his job as backup, but more about his opportunity to mentor young players.

One of the guys that Bridgewater is excited to take on is wide receiver Jameson Williams. Williams, whether deserved or not, has been the topic of nearly every conversation in camp. From his offseason decisions to his training camp performance, there has been a lot of attention on Williams. That attention grows with the addition of Bridgewater who says that he wants to push Williams to limits that he has never been pushed to before.

"I'm going to implement some things that is going to make him hate me," Bridgewater laughed.

Williams knows he can learn from Bridgewater and is welcoming that opportunity.

"He's ten (years) in... that's half my age," Williams said inciting laughter from reporters.

