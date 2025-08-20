Tarik Skubal becomes 1st pitcher to reach 200 strikeouts for 2nd straight year

(WXYZ) — Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal became the first pitcher in the MLB to reach 200 strikeouts for the second straight year.

Skubal struck out 10 batters on Tuesday night in the Tigers' 1-0 win over the Houston Astros. He hit the mark in his 25th start of the season.

Last year, Skubal reached the 200 strikeout mark on Aug. 31 when he struck out Tyler O'Neill as the Tigers faced the Boston Red Sox. That was his 26th start of the season.

This year, he hit the 200-strikeout mark one game faster, as he has 25 starts this season.

He leads Red Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet, who has 196 strikeouts in 25 games, and Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Zack Wheeler, who has 195 strikeouts in 24 games.

Then, there's a big drop to Logan Webb, who has the fourth-most strikeouts in the league with 175 in 26 games.