Super Bowl LVIII in 2024 awarded to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS — Las Vegas is officially hosting Super Bowl LVIII in 2024 following a vote from NFL owners on Wednesday morning.

“No city is as prepared as Las Vegas to welcome the biggest sporting event of all,” said Gov. Steve Sisolak at a press conference inside Allegiant Stadium following the vote.

The Las Vegas Visitors and Convention Authority estimate the Super Bowl will have a more than $500 million impact on the local economy, including the Las Vegas area and the State of Nevada.

In an emailed statement following the vote, Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft said:

“I am thrilled to help announce that Las Vegas will be the site of the 2024 Super Bowl,” said Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft, in whose district the game will be played. “This is the exact type of event and economic activity that was envisioned in the early days of Allegiant Stadium. I am particularly excited for what this means for our local community: $500 million in total economic impact, thousands of jobs, opportunities for small and minority-owned businesses, and the chance to showcase what we all know is the ‘Greatest Arena On Earth.’”

Las Vegas was once thought of as a town that could never have professional sports.

Over the years, we've seen that change, but bringing a Super Bowl to Vegas — one of the most significant sporting events in the world — goes to show just how far the city has come.

New Orleans, Louisiana, was selected initially for hosting duties in 2024, but when the NFL added a 17th game to its schedule, the league pushed the end of the regular season ahead by a week.

As a result, the 2024 game was moved from Feb. 4 to Feb. 11, creating a conflict with the annual Mardi Gras celebration in New Orleans.

That's when Las Vegas swooped in and put together an ambitious plan to convince NFL owners of its ability to accommodate the most significant yearly sporting event in the U.S.

"It looks like it's locked up. It looks like it's in the bag," said Anthony Curtis with LasVegasAdvisor.com.

"It's going to be one of the biggest nights, and one of the biggest weekends really, in the history of the city."

In addition to hosting Super Bowl LVIII, Las Vegas is home to Verizon's upcoming 2022 NFL Pro Bowl and the 2022 NFL Draft.

