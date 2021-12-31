StubHub official talks Orange Bowl ticket trends
Max Goldwasser speaks with a StubHub official on ticket trends regarding the Orange Bowl.
Posted at 9:47 PM, Dec 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-30 21:47:09-05
(WXMI) — The Orange Bowl kicks off Friday evening!
Max Goldwasser speaks with a StubHub official on ticket trends surrounding the big game.
Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.