Stroud tosses 6 TDs, No. 5 Ohio St blows out No. 7 Mich St

Barry Reeger/AP
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker talks to defensive end Jack Camper (91) during an NCAA college football game against Penn State in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. Penn State defeated Michigan State 39-24. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
Mel Tucker Michigan State
Posted at 5:08 PM, Nov 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-20 17:08:43-05

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — C.J. Stroud threw six touchdowns passes as No. 5 Ohio State blew out No. 7 Michigan State 56-7.

The freshman threw for 432 yards in nearly in just short of three quarters.

He also became the likely front-runner for the Heisman Trophy, overshadowing Michigan State's Kenneth Walker, who came in as the nation's leading rusher.

Walker gained just 25 yards.

Ohio State polished its polished their College Football Playoff resume and served warning to No. 8 Michigan ahead of the annual rivalry game next week.

