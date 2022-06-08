Spring Lake heads back to Regional Championship with win over Cadillac

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — Spring Lake girls soccer is moving on to the Division 2 regional championships later this week after beating Cadillac in the regional semis. The Lakers scored two goals in the first half, both from senior Meah Bajt.

"It's a regional game so every team here is goinig to be good. But we knew we had to start off strong. We knew they were a big and physical team. We just had to control them with body off the ball and i feel like at the beggining it was rocky but we found our way with our feet and started connecting passes which led to success and opened us up tot he goals," said senior Meah Bajt.

"Meah did what Meah does, which is always a luxery for us that we have that. Our defense held on and I told them that they were going to be facing a battle in the second half and they did and stay with your marks, stand your ground and we'll walk away. And they did what I asked them to do," said Head Coach Becky May.

The Lakers will now take on Forest Hills Central in the regional championship on Thursday, June 9th at 6pm at Cedar Springs High School.